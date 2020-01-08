CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Public Works Department
NOTICE:
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The City of Walla Walla is seeking a qualified materials testing firm to perform on-call density testing, in accordance with WSDOT standards, to include material testing, material analysis and inspection services for soil, granular backfill, and asphalt for the City’s water, sewer, storm and street utilities. If interested, proposals are due to the office of Public Works Administration, Attn.: Mori Struve, Public Works Operations Manager, City of Walla Walla, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362 by 5:00 p.m. on January 23, 2020. Proposals shall be in a sealed envelope clearly marked “On Call Density Testing.”
Proposals received after the deadline and/or not responsive to the content requirements noted will not be considered. The City reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, or portions thereof, and waive minor irregularities.
Proposals shall follow/address the items outlined below and shall be limited to a total of four (4) pages:
1. Provide on-call density testing, analysis, and inspection services for soil, granular backfill, and asphalt for the water, sewer, storm and street utilities.
• All test results shall be provided no later than 5 working days after a service is performed with the exception of failing test results. Failing test results shall be reported to the City no later than the next working day.
• City will provide a notification for services requested the day prior at a minimum.
2. Highlight your recent, relevant material testing work, the qualifications of the personnel to be assigned, and your company’s ability to provide timely services.
3. The City will issue two separate Purchase Orders under one contract. One Purchase Order will be assigned to Water, and one to Streets (Streets, Sewer, Stormwater). Invoices must be specific to one of these two purchase orders.
4. Test reporting format:
• All test results to be reported as compared to applicable WSDOT specifications.
• The location of each test and corresponding relative density results.
• All failing tests to be noted.
5. Costs shall be provided for each of the following items:
• Per test AC density tests including maximum density lab work, equipment and travel time.
• Per test Granular backfill or soil density tests including maximum density lab work, equipment and travel time.
It is anticipated that there will be approximately 60 granular backfill or soil density tests and 60 asphalt density tests required annually.
The City seeks to contract with the vendor/firm/company providing the best value/most advantageous proposal to the city in the City’s sole discretion. Final selection will be based on the evaluation of proposals received unless it is deemed necessary by the City of Walla Walla to conduct interviews of closely scored Service Providers.
Work performed under the contract will be on a time and material basis with a not to exceed amount.
Project information can be obtained by contacting Mori Struve, Public Works Operations Manager, City of Walla Walla, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362, telephone 509.527.4463, or by email at mstruve@wallawallawa.gov.
EEO/AFFIRMATIVE ACTION
A number of state and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process and conduct of the project. The City of Walla Walla is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Minority and women owned firms are encouraged to submit proposals.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT (ADA) INFORMATION
This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Darci Bell, at dbell@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509-527-4463.
TITLE VI STATEMENT
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all consultants that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit qualifications in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color or national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, and low-income status in consideration for an award. (Pub. Jan. 8, 2020)