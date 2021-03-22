Mill Creek Sportsplex Grading Project Public Notice
The City of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation Department, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362-1172, is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology’s Construction Stormwater NPDES and State Waste Discharge General Permit.
The proposed project, Mill Creek Sportsplex Grading Project, is located at 213 N. Tausick Way, on the west side of N. Tausick Way and south of Mill Creek. All portions of the project are within the city limits of Walla Walla, in Walla Walla County. This project involves 4.9 acres of soil disturbance for construction activities that include grading of the material located onsite for stabilization and revegetation. All discharges and runoff go to groundwater.
Any persons desiring to present their views to the Washington State Department of Ecology regarding this Application, or interested in Ecology’s action on this Application, may notify Ecology in writing no later than 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Ecology reviews public comments and considers whether discharges from this project would cause a measurable change in receiving water quality, and, if so, whether the project is necessary and in the overriding public interest according to Tier II anti-degradation requirements under WAC 173-201A-320. Comments can be submitted to: ecyrewqianoi@ecy.wa.gov or Department of Ecology Attn: Water Quality Program, Construction Stormwater P.O. Box 47696, Olympia, WA 98504-7696.
(Pub. Mar. 22 & 29, 2021)