The City of Walla Walla (City) proposes to issue Industrial Wastewater Discharge Permit No. P0006. Permittee: Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center presently discharges process wastewater at an average daily flow of 37,500 gal/day. They are subject to all applicable pretreatment regulations, standards, and requirements under local, state, and federal laws, or laws that may become effective during the term of the permit. Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center is located at 77 Wainwright Drive, Walla Walla, 99362. Public Comment/Information: Interested persons are invited to submit written comments regarding the proposed permit. All comments must be submitted within 30 days after publication of this notice to be considered for the final determination. Comments and requests for permit application material can be sent to the City Wastewater Treatment Plant (Jacobs), Attn: Dara Osborne, 572 Hatch St., Walla Walla, 99362, by email at dara.osborne@jacobs.com, or by phone at 509-524-4588. A final determination will not be made until all timely comments received in response to this notice have been evaluated. The City may hold a public hearing on the permit application based on public interest. A Public Hearing notice will be published at least 30 days in advance of such hearing.
(Pub. Dec. 23 & 30, 2020)