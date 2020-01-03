City of Walla Walla
Request for Proposals (RFP)
Regional Housing Action Plan
The cities of Walla Walla, College Place, Dayton, and Waitsburg are seeking proposals, from qualified consulting companies, with experience in housing needs assessments, public outreach, and developing a regional housing action plan (consistent with HB 1923).
The proposals are due by 4:00 p.m., January 31, 2020, at the Development Services Department, City Service Center Building, Attn: Elizabeth F. Chamberlain, AICP., 55 Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Proposals shall be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked
“Regional Housing Action Plan Proposal.”
A detailed RFP can be viewed at the City website:
https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.
(Pub. Jan. 3, 2020)