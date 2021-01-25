CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Public Works Department
NOTICE:
CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla is seeking bids for Hot Mix Asphalt and Cationic Emulsified Asphalt CSS-1. A complete bidder’s packet may be obtained by visiting the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/
services/rfps-bids.
Bids for this project will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. February 8, 2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and need for social distancing, sealed bids plainly marked “2021 Hot Mix Asphalt and Cationic Emulsified Asphalt Bid – Do not open with regular mail” shall be placed in the locked box located in front of the main doors to City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla. The bids will be opened and read via a Zoom meeting. Interested parties may listen to the bid opening through this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81308919705?pwd=cXR6dGJxNnhxakswUFpTQkdUOWp4QT09 or you may dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter Meeting ID # 813 0891 9705#. Meeting passcode is 932795.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Jan. 25, 2021)