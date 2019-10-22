City of Walla Walla Public Hearing Notice
CPA-19-0001
Notice is hereby given on October 18, 2019, by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a public hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on November 4, 2019 at 7 P.M. at the City Hall in the Council Chambers; 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA (N. 3rd Avenue and Rose Street). The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider the draft 2020-2025 Capital Facilities Plan (CFP).
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla
2. Location and description of proposed action: Non-project Action. The 6-year capital facilities plan identifies a list and schedule of capital expenditures for City Facilities. The CFP applies city wide.
The Planning Commission packet (including a staff report along with exhibits), with all submitted documents will be available for review at the front counter of the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, approximately one week prior to the Public Hearing as well as on the City’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to October 30, 2019.
Additional information on the application is available at:
City of Walla Walla, Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362; (509) 524-4710; Email: permits@wallawallawa.gov
(Pub. Oct. 22, 2019)