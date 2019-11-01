CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF FILING OF 2019-2020
BIENNIUM BUDGET MODIFICATION
AND NOTICE OF PLANNED ADOPTION OF
2019-2020 BIENNIUM BUDGET MODIFICATION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2019-2020 biennium budget modification for the City of Walla Walla has been filed with the City Clerk.
Copies of the budget modification are available for review at the City Clerk’s office, City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue and on the City’s website at https://records.wallawallawa.gov:8643/lfportal/0/doc/1288108/Page1.aspx.
NOTICE IS ALSO GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will receive public comments on the preliminary 2019-2020 biennium budget modification on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 15 North Third, Walla Walla, Washington, this being the time and place of the regularly scheduled meeting of the City Council. It is anticipated that the proposed 2019-2020 budget modification will be adopted at this meeting. Written comments may be sent to the City Clerk, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, prior to 4:00 p.m. on December 4, 2019.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to November 10, 2017.
Dated this 21st day of October, 2019. Kammy D. Hill, MMC City Clerk
(Pub. Oct. 25 & Nov. 1, 2019)