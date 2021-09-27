CITY OF WALLA WALLA
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
FOR PUBLIC LIBRARY EXPANSION AND RENOVATION
The City of Walla Walla is soliciting interest from consulting firms/teams with expertise in Architectural Design/ Civil Engineering who are familiar with Public Libraries. This agreement may be for approximately one year in duration with the option for the City to extend it for additional time and money if necessary.
The City of Walla Walla reserves the right to amend the terms of this “Request for Qualifications” (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants spend on their responses.
Consultants will be considered for the following project:
Project Description
The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of preparing preliminary and final for bid plans, specifications, and estimate for the library expansion and renovation. This project will utilize federal funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act to partially fund the project and thus is subject to all federal project requirements. Phase 1 of the project entails preliminary designs for the expansion and renovation to support a grant application. Phase 2, final design for bid plans, will be determined if the City is successful in its grant application.
The Walla Walla Public Library was built in 1970 and is 19,000 SF. The library serves a population of approximately 30,000. The majority of the library is original to the 1970s and has not been renovated except for a 5,000 SF children’s addition in 2006. The library’s total material holdings are approximately 100,000.
Program Space:
Each year the library hosts hundreds of programs and sees over 20,000 people of all ages at them. Demand for program space has increased and the library does not have enough space to meet community demand. The library needs a large community program space, smaller program room, and small collaborative study areas.
This expansion will add approximately 2,000 SF to the building and utilize the existing south side of the building. The expanded area will require structural support, roofing, windows, and interior finishes.
Interior finishes will include as budget allows; removal of some cinderblock walls to improve function of space, drywall of exposed cinderblock walls, replacement of ceiling and lights, carpeting, paint, renovated public bathrooms, and some new furnishings.
Adult Services renovation:
The adult area of the library is the oldest part of the building and has not had any major updates since 1970. This side of the building holds all reading material for adults as well as a large open reading area, and a small teen room.
The adult services renovation would include as budget allows; covering exposed cinderblock, ceiling and light fixture replacement, window replacement, flooring replacement, and shelving replacement.
Children’s Services renovation:
The children’s wing of the library was added in 2006, but as it is the busiest part of the library it needs some updates and enhancements.
The Children’s Services renovation would include as budget allows: replacement of half of the shelving to shelving on casters to create a flexible space, flooring replacement, and a single stall bathroom.
Budget and Schedule
The City is seeking an Architect/Engineering team to design these enhancements within the established budget and desired schedule. Phase 1 of the project entails preliminary design for the expansion and renovation to support a grant application. This work will need to be completed by March 2022. Phase 2, final design for bid plans, will be determined if the City is successful in its grant application.
The City reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm(s) for any subsequent phases (R/W, CN) associated with this/these project(s).
Total budget for the project including all consultant services, permitting, and construction is estimated to be $2,700,000.
The City seeks to have the project designed and advertised for bids in late Fall 2022, with construction starting in Spring 2023 if successful with the grant process.
For scheduling purposes, the City intends to issue a notice to proceed to the selected consultant on November 17th, 2021.
Evaluation Criteria
Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria and shall be organized accordingly:
1) Qualifications of the Proposed Project Manager
2) Qualifications/Expertise of the Consultant Team
3) Ability to meet schedule
4) Approach to project
5) Familiarity with Public Libraries
6) Familiarity with Federal Requirements
7) Past Performance/References
8) Public Engagement Approach
There may be an informal phone interview of top proposers following the evaluation of submittals.
Submittal
Submittals shall include the following information: Firm name, address, and phone number; Name of Principal-in-Charge and Project Manager with email addresses and physical locations provided for both; team organization and roles/responsibilities.
Submittals shall be limited to twelve (12) 8.5”x11” pages; section dividers, cover sheets, the cover letter, and resumes of key team members do not count against this total. Concise and succinct proposals are encouraged and appreciated.
Please submit FOUR copies of your Statement of Qualifications to: Walla Walla Public Library, Attn: Erin Wells 238 East Alder Walla Walla, WA 99362 no later than 4:00 p.m. on October 18, 2021. Submittals will not be accepted after that time and date. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Erin Wells 509-524-4433
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
The City of Walla Walla in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Erin Wells at ewells@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509-524-4433.
Title VI Statement
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged, minority, and women’s owned business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin (including limited English proficiency), disability, age, or sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity) in consideration for an award.” (Pub. Sept. 27 & Oct. 4, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.