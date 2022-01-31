CITY OF WALLA WALLA
PUBLIC WORKS
DEPARTMENT
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
CROSS CONNECTION/
REGULATORY PROGRAM MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE
The City of Walla Walla is requesting proposals for the acquisition and implementation of a Cross Connection/Regulatory Program Management software for City Operations. Proposals are due by mail or hand delivery no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the City of Walla Walla Water Distribution office, located at 55 E. Moore Street Walla Walla, Washington 99362.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
A detailed RFP can be viewed on the City’s website https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español.
(Pub. Jan. 31, 2022)
