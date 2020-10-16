City of Walla Walla Notice of Application/
Notice of Public Hearing
2020 Development Code Update
Notice is hereby given on this date: October 13, 2020 that a development regulation revision application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla Development Services. With the City Service Center building closed to the public due to COVID-19, the application/proposal documents may be reviewed by arrangement by contacting the Development Services Department at 509-524-4710 or visiting the city’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice.
Notice is also hereby given by the City of Walla Walla that a Public Hearing will be held on the application/proposal by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this will be a virtual meeting. Members of the public are invited to participate via Zoom https://bit.ly/3jXemix, Meeting ID: 833 4514 5196, dial in: 253-215-8782 for the purpose of considering the development regulation revision application.
The City of Walla Walla Development Services has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). The City of Walla Walla issued a Determination of Non-Significance on October 12, 2020. We have reviewed the following: Submitted SEPA Checklist, dated October 12, 2020 and the existing environmental documents: Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), issued May 22, 2018 and Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan - Walla Walla 2040, Ordinance 2018-15, adopted June 13, 2018. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement.
If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto.
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, 55 E Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362
2. Application filing date: October 12, 2020
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: October 12, 2020
4. Location and description of proposed action: Throughout the City Limits of Walla Walla.
Revisions to Walla Walla Municipal Code: 5.04 Mobile Vendors – additional clarification, allows for mobile food courts; 12.14 Downtown Development and Care Standards – additional clarification, standardized requirements for outdoor merchandize displays with those for sidewalk signs and outdoor seating; clarification in 19.18 Final Plat Procedures for final plat improvement requirements; 19.24 Short Plat Procedures – added expiration for short plats, clarifications; 19.30 Subdivision Design – standardized flag lot requirements with private lane requirements; 19.35 Public Facilities Development Procedures – repeals alternative street lighting assemblies, requires provision for postal service; clarification in 20.02 regarding Interpretations; 20.06 adds several definitions, reformats section; 20.50 Land Use Zones – adds flexibility for front yard setback; 20.100 Table of Permitted Land Uses – reformats section, clarifies some uses, adds permanent supportive housing as required by state; 20.110 Fences – adds clarity regarding earthen berms; 20.118 Residential Accessory Use Standards – clarifications regarding setbacks and sizes; 20.126 Off-Street Parking and Loading Standards – requires parking lot lighting to be kept on-site; 20.139 Short-Term Rentals – clarifications to application requirements; 20.212 Non-Conforming Situations – repeals section that is no longer relevant due to code change from 2018.
5. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 E. Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 P.M. on the following date: October 30, 2020. Comments may also be submitted at the Public Hearing on
Monday, November 2, 2020 at 7:00 P.M.
Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code. Appeal rights are outlined in Chapter 20.38 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code and other code provisions referenced therein.
A staff report and information packet with all submitted documents will be available for review on the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department website.
Staff Contact: Melissa Shumake, Planner, City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 524-4710; Email: permits@wallawallawa.gov (Pub. Oct. 16, 2020)