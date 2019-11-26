SUMMARY OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 2019-33
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 13.06.040 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE AND TAKING OTHER ACTION RELATED THERETO
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 20, 2019 open public meeting that amended the subsection 13.06.040 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code as follows (deleted terms are stricken):
13.06.040 Measurement of impervious surface.
The utility shall measure the impervious surface of each parcel of developed real property within the boundaries of the utility to determine the number of equivalent residential units contained therein; three thousand square feet of impervious surface shall equal one ERU. All parcels developed as single-family residences are deemed to contain one ERU. The rates for multi-family residences with four or fewer units are defined in Section 13.06.070. For all other developed real properties within the utility boundaries (including manufactured housing parks without individual lot ownerships), the utility shall determine the number of equivalent residential units contained thereon by dividing the number of square feet of impervious surface on each property by three thousand; the total thus obtained will be rounded to the nearest whole number representing the equivalent residential units contained on such property. For non-single family residential properties with substantial on-site stormwater detention and/or treatment facilities, the city engineer may provide a proportional reduction in the number of ERU’s. Each developed parcel of property shall be deemed to contain at least a minimum of one ERU.
The full text of the ordinance summarized herein will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form
City Attorney (Pub. 11/26/2019)