NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UPON APPLICATION/PROPOSAL File # SHR-20-0002, SEP-20-0005
Notice is hereby given by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department that a Public Hearing will be held on the application described in this notice by the City of Walla Walla Planning Commission on September 14, 2020 at 7 P. M. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to consider a request for a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit. Due to the “Stay Home - Stay Healthy” order, the Planning Commission meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public are invited to listen and/or provide public testimony by calling 253-215-8782 and entering meeting ID: 854 4535 4088#
If you would like to see all documents that are made available during the hearing for the record, please e-mail Ms. Ransier at pransier@
wallawallawa.gov to have copies of the documents forwarded to you.
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla Engineering Dept. 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla
2. Application filing date: July 23, 2020
3. Location and description of proposed action: Rose Street Bridge over Mill Creek at North 3rd Avenue, at the intersection of North 3rd Avenue and West Rose Street. The City of Walla Walla is requesting a Shoreline Substantial Development Permit for the replacement of the Rose Street bridge, including all associated site and right of way improvements. Said development is proposed to be within 200 Feet of Mill Creek.
All interested persons and parties may participate in the public hearing. The public hearing shall be open to consideration of the environmental impacts of the proposal. Interested persons and parties may also receive a copy of any decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the Development Services Department as provided in Section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC). Appeal rights are outlined in WWMC Chapter 20.38 and other code provisions referenced therein. A staff report and information packet, with all submitted documents, will be available for reviewing at the City of Walla Walla web site, www.wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice prior to the Public Hearing. For additional information or assistance on commenting on the proposal, please contact: City of Walla Walla Development Services, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 (509) 524-4710 (Pub. Aug. 28, 2020)