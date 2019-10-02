City of Walla Walla
Request for Proposals (RFP)
City of Walla Walla National Historic District Nomination
The City of Walla Walla, Washington is requesting proposals to provide Historic Preservation Services to complete a National Historic District Nomination Application for Downtown Walla Walla. The proposed district includes approximately 100 properties.
Proposals emailed in PDF format and clearly marked, “City of Walla Walla Downtown Intensive Survey” are due no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 1, 2019, to mshumake@wallawallawa.gov.
A detailed RFP can be viewed at the City website www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all proposers that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.
