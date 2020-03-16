CITY OF WALLA WALLA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF THE LANDFILL GAS, FLARE, AND LEACHATE COLLECTION SYSTEMS AT
SUDBURY ROAD LANDFILL
The City of Walla Walla is requesting proposals from qualified companies, licensed in the State of Washington, which have a minimum of 3 years of similar project experience in operating and maintaining landfill gas collection, flare, and leachate collection systems. A detailed RFP can be viewed at the City’s website https://wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Those desiring consideration shall submit a complete proposal by 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020, local time, at the office of the City Engineer, Attn: Leah Fisk, P.E., 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Proposals must be submitted in a sealed envelope and clearly marked “O&M of the Landfill Gas Collection, Flare, and Leachate Collection System at Sudbury Road Landfill.”
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all consultants that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit qualifications in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. March 16, 2020)