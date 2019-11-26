SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-31
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING FEES AND CHARGES FOR THE CITY OF WALLA WALLA RELATED TO PARKS AND RECREATION
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 20, 2019 regular meeting which amends miscellaneous parks and recreation fees effective January 1, 2020.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. 11/26/19)