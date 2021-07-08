CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of CITYWIDE PEDESTRIAN SAFETY TREATMENTS (PWE NO. ST19001). Work includes pedestrian safety treatments that include installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons, signage, illumination, striping, ADA improvements, storm drain installations, and street improvements at the intersections of W Poplar Street & Avery Street, W Poplar Street & S 12th Avenue, W Poplar Street & S 7th Avenue, S 2nd Avenue & Morton Street, Hobson Street & S Wilbur Avenue, W Poplar Street & S 6th Avenue, and E Alder Street & Bridge Street.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – CITYWIDE PEDESTRIAN SAFETY TREATMENTS” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 11:00 A.M. local time, Thursday, July 29, 2021, then publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera, in this Federally funded project (HSIP-000S(535)). This project has a mandatory construction DBE goal of 11%. The Contract time for all work shall be Fifty (50) working days.
Plans and specifications will be available starting July 8, 2021. Informational copies of the plans and specifications are on file for inspection at the City of Walla Walla Engineering office, 55 E. Moore Street.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc# 7927502.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español.
Kammy D. Hill, CMC, City Clerk (Pub. July 8 & 15, 2021)