CITY OF WALLA WALLA
2020 ANNUAL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENTS
The City of Walla Walla is accepting applications for amendments to the City of Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Wall 2040, until Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The proposed amendments may consist of changes to the text or land use designations contained within the Comprehensive Plan. Urban Growth Area boundary amendments will not be accepted during this amendment cycle.
Prior to submittal of a formal application, applicants are encouraged to schedule a pre-application meeting with the Development Services staff. The City will process any applications and anticipate a final decision on the amendments summer of 2020.
Application packages may be obtained from the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department, located at 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA or on the City’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov
For further information, please contact Elizabeth Chamberlain, AICP, Development Services Director at echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov or 509-524-4735. (Pub. Feb. 21, 2020)