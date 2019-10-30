CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
Sealed bids will be received by the City of Walla Walla at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 2:30 pm, local time November 20, 2019, then publicly opened and read aloud for the following project: SUPPLY OF GOODS AND SPECIAL SERVICES FOR WWTP 2020 ULTRAVIOLET DISINFECTION UPGRADES - PWE NO. WW19004.
The intent of this bid is for the City to contract with a vendor to provide an ultraviolet disinfection system for upgrades to the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. The work includes but is not limited to fabrication and delivery of a complete ultraviolet disinfection system and ancillary components, design assistance, submittals and shop drawings, operations manual, on-site start-up, testing, training and post-commissioning assistance. Following completion and acceptance of the design submittal, this contract will be assigned by the City of Walla Walla to a contractor for installation, and the vendor will accept such assignment. After said assignment, vendor will function as a subcontractor to the contractor, all obligations of the vendor to the City of Walla Walla will become obligations of the vendor to the contractor. Notwithstanding this assignment, the guarantees and warranties specified in the bid documents are intended for the benefit of the City of Walla Walla and the contractor, and may be enforced by either party.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the contract documents from the website for $15. The contract documents are available under eBidDoc #6566161.
Technical questions regarding this project should be directed to:
J-U-B Engineers, Inc., Attn: Scott Krallman
email: skrallman@jub.com; phone: 208-719-3066
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Oct. 30, 2019)