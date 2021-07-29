CITY OF WALLA WALLA
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
MILL CREEK SPORTSPLEX IMPROVEMENTS
The City of Walla Walla is soliciting interest from consulting firms/teams with expertise in Civil Engineering/Architectural Design to design improvements to Mill Creek Sportsplex.
A detailed RFQ can be viewed at the City’s website -
Submittal
Statement of Qualifications shall be submitted to the City by 4:00 p.m. on August 12, 2021. Submittals will not be accepted after that time and date.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
The City of Walla Walla in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Darci Bell at dbell@wallawallawa.gov or by calling collect 509-527-4463.
Title VI Statement
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged, minority, and women’s owned business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin (including limited English proficiency), disability, age, or sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity) in consideration for an award. (Pub. July 22 & 29, 2021)