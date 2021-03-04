City of Walla Walla
Public Works Department
Call for Bids
Crushed Surfacing Top Course and Haul/Disposal of Spoils
The City of Walla Walla is seeking bids for crushed surfacing top course and haul/disposal of spoils. For bid information, visit the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Bids for this project will be accepted until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and need for social distancing, sealed bids plainly marked “Crushed Surfacing Top Course and Haul/Disposal of Spoils – Do not open with regular mail” shall be placed in the locked box located in front of the main doors to City Hall, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla. The bids will be opened and read via a Zoom meeting. Interested parties may listen to the bid opening through this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83421260688?pwd=a29nL3N3NDREVzVRTTBGZDllZnI3UT09 or you may dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter Meeting ID # 83421260688#. Meeting passcode is 475864.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. March 4, 2021)