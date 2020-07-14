City of Walla Walla
Request for Proposals
Comprehensive Solid Waste Planning
The City of Walla Walla is soliciting interest from consulting firms with expertise in the State of Washington performing/preparing comprehensive solid waste planning. A detailed RFP can be viewed at the City’s website - https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to: City of Walla Walla, Engineering Division, Attn: Elaine Dawson, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 and be received by 4:30 p.m. PST, on August 5, 2020. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Leah Fisk at lfisk@wallawallawa.gov.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Elizabeth Chamberlain at echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509-527-4540.
Title VI Statement
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all consultants that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit qualifications in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color or national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, and low-income status in consideration for an award. (Pub. July 14, 2020)