City of Walla Walla
Request for Proposals
Chestnut – 2nd to Howard IRRP
The City of Walla Walla solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in Civil Engineering to provide design services. Visit the City’s website at: https://wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids-copy, for a more detailed RFP.
Submittal
Consultants will be required to submit FOUR hard copies, and a PDF copy on a thumb drive of their Statement of Qualifications to: City of Walla Walla, Public Works Department 55 E Moore Street, Attn: Mike Laughery, P.E., no later than 11:59 A.M. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Mike Laughery, P.E. at mlaughery@wallawallawa.gov.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
The City of Walla Walla in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Elizabeth Chamberlain at echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov.
Title VI Statement
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. (Pub. Jan. 24, 2022)
