CITY OF WALLA WALLA
SUPPORT SERVICES
NOTICE:
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
INDIGENT DEFENSE SERVICES
The City of Walla Walla Support Services Department is requesting proposals for Indigent Defense Services. A detailed RFP can be viewed at the City’s website on the bids and RFP’s page.
Firms desiring consideration shall submit a complete proposal package by October 27, 2021, 4:00 PM local time, at the office of Support Services, 15 N 3rd Ave, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Proposals shall be clearly marked “Indigent Defense Services.”
This material can be made available in an alternate format by contacting the City of Walla Walla’s ADA Coordinator, Elizabeth Chamberlain at 509.527.4540. It is the City of Walla Walla’s policy to assure that no person shall, on the basis of disability, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or otherwise discriminated against under any of its programs, services, or activities. Any person who believes their Americans with Disabilities protection has been violated may file a complaint with the City’s ADA Coordinator. For additional information regarding ADA complaint procedures and/or information regarding our non-discrimination obligations contact Elizabeth Chamberlain:
echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov or by calling 509.527.4540.
The City of Walla Walla will modify its policies, practices, and procedures to ensure individuals with disabilities have an equal opportunity to participate in its programs, services, or activities unless the modification fundamentally alters the program, service, or activity, creates a safety issue, or is not otherwise required by the ADA. Requests for modification can be made to the City’s ADA Coordinator, Elizabeth Chamberlain at 509.527.4540. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing may make a request by calling the Washington State Relay at 711.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. Any person who believes that his/her Title VI protection has been violated, may file a complaint by contacting the City of Walla Walla’s Title VI Coordinator, Elizabeth Chamberlain at 509.527.4540.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Oct. 8, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.