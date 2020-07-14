CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE:
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
2020 Urban Forest Re-Inventory and Management Plan Update
The City of Walla Walla, Washington invites Statements of Proposal for the 2020 Urban Forest Re-Inventory and Management Plan Update project. There are approximately 7,000 street trees to be re-inventoried. The current Urban Forest Management Plan is a fifty-two (52) page document to be updated to reflect ISA best practice and standards corresponding to the City’s Urban Forest. Additionally, the updated Management Plan shall reflect the re-inventoried street trees.
Statements of Proposal for priority review and consideration are due by 1:00 p.m. on August 13, 2020 via electronic submission to both acoleman@wallawallawa.gov and wwalker@wallawallawa.gov. Proposals shall be submitted in accordance with the RFP.
Further information and the Request for Proposals can be viewed on the City’s website at https://www.wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
