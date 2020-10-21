CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
2021 PROPERTY TAX LEVY and
2021-2022 BIENNIUM BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Walla Walla will hold a public hearing for the purpose of receiving public comments on the proposed 2021 property tax levy and revenue sources, and receive comments on the 2021-2022 biennium budget.
Said public hearing will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., through a virtual Zoom meeting. Residents interested in providing public testimony should use this meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87833685653 or call 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID number 878 3368 5653#. Written comments may be sent to the City Clerk, City of Walla Walla, 15 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362, or khill@
wallawallawa.gov prior to 5:00 p.m. on November 4, 2020.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 by October 30, 2020.
Dated this 16th day of October, 2020.
Kammy D. Hill, MMC, City Clerk (Pub. Oct. 21, 2020)