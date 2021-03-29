CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of Rose Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek (PWE NO. ST18006). Work includes replacement of the Rose Street Bridge at the intersection of Rose Street and 3rd Avenue. The work shall also include, but not be limited to, bridge demolition, installation of micro piles, installation of concrete slab bridge structure, water main, stormwater main, storm water laterals, hydrodynamic separators, catch basins, earthwork, grading, asphalt concrete paving, concrete sidewalks, ADA curb return ramps, curb, gutter, brick pavers, electric service, RRFB, striping and signage.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – Rose Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 2:00 PM local time, Monday, April 12, 2021, then publicly opened and read aloud. The bids will be opened and read via a Zoom meeting. Interested parties may listen to the bid opening through this link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82832231204?pwd=ZWJScXZweUpia1ZYZ1NyQmN5dTY1Zz09 or you may dial 1-253-215-8782 and enter Meeting ID # 82832231204#. Meeting passcode is 074483.
The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. This project has a mandatory construction DBE goal of 12% and 400 training hours. The Contract time for all work shall be 115 working days.
Plans and specifications will be available starting March 22, 2021. Informational copies of the plans and specifications are on file for inspection at the City of Walla Walla Engineering office, 55 E. Moore Street.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc# 7501433.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, U.S. Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, handicap/disabled, age in consideration of an award.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Mar. 22 & 29, 2021)