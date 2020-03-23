CITY OF WALLA WALLA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
2020 CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS TESTING
The City of Walla Walla solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in on-call construction materials testing. Work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of on call construction materials testing and reports. This agreement will be for approximately 6 months in duration for the 2020 construction season with the option for the City of Walla Walla to extend the contract if necessary. A detailed RFP can be viewed at the City’s website https://wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids.
Testing/reporting will be for the following projects:
Spokane Street Bridge Replacement at Mill Creek – ST17006
This project will replace the existing bridge spanning Mill Creek on Spokane Street between Alder Street and Main Street. The project will include asphalt concrete paving, street scape work, and minor utility work from Alder Street to Main Street. Utility work will consist of approximately 280 linear feet of water main installation, storm laterals, catch basins, and manholes.
The new bridge foundation will be fourteen (14) drilled steel pipe piles filled with concrete, and a concrete pile cap, the super structure will consist of prestressed bulb t-girders with an asphalt concrete wear surface. There will be concrete approach slabs on both bridge approaches.
Spokane Street will be reconstructed from approximately 100 feet south of Mill Creek to Main Street. The new road section will consist of 3 inches of HMA over 10 inches of crushed surfacing. Streetscape improvements will include 650 linear feet of cement concrete curb and gutter, 950 square yards of cement concrete sidewalk and driveway entrances, and 2 ADA curb return ramps.
2020 Lowden-Military CDBG Sidewalk Project
The project will construct sidewalk and cement concrete ADA ramps on Lowden St, S 12th Ave, Military St, and W Maple St. This project will address ADA compliance and pedestrian connectivity. Pertinent quantities to be constructed include 390 linear feet of cement concrete curb and gutter, 215 square yards of cement concrete sidewalk, and 59 square yards of cement concrete driveway.
2019 Sidewalk Remediation Project
This project will replace approximately 800 square yards of cement concrete sidewalk, 200 square yards of cement concrete drive approach, install 11 ADA ramps, and grind concrete where tripping hazards exist on E. Chestnut Street (2nd to Catherine), Olive Street (McKinley to Roosevelt), and Ruth Street (McKinley to Roosevelt).
Evaluation Criteria
Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:
1) Qualification of Proposed Project Manager
2) Qualifications/Expertise of Firm
3) Ability to meet schedules for materials testing
4) Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA standards
5) Past Performance/References
6) Cost including, but not limited to, travel to/from each site
Submittal
Submittals should include the following information: Firm name, phone and prime contact email address; Name of Principal-in-Charge and Project Manager; and Number of employees in each firm proposed to project.
Please submit three (3) copies of your Statement of Qualifications to: City of Walla Walla, 55 E. Moore Street Walla Walla, WA 99362 Attn: Johnny LeMaster no later than 1:00 p.m. on April 15, 2020. Submittals will not be accepted after that time and date. Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Johnny LeMaster at (509) 524-4379 or at jlemaster@wallawallawa.gov.
The City of Walla Walla reserves the right to amend terms of this “Request for Proposals” (RFP) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFP at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information
The City of Walla Walla in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Johnny LeMaster at jlemaster@wallawallawa.gov or by calling collect (509)527-4537.
Title VI Statement
The City of Walla Walla in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.” (Pub. March 23 & 30, 2020)