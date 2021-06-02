City of Walla Walla as Lead Agency Determination of
Non-Significance Regional Housing Action Plan
Date of Issuance: June 2, 2021
Lead Agency: City of Walla Walla
Agency Contact: Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager
echamberlain@wallawallawa.gov, 509-527-4540
Description of Proposal: Regional Housing Action Plan (RHAP) involves the cities of College Place, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla. The RAHP examines housing affordability, housing needs and gaps, access, and structural diversity issues as well as strategies and actions to be taken by each jurisdiction. A goal of the RHAP is to create a more equitable housing environment in our region.
Location of Proposal: Cities of College Place, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
Proponent: Cities of College Place, Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
College Place: Jon Rickard, Community Development Director
Dayton: Meagan Hayes, Planning and Community Development Director
Waitsburg: Randy Hinchliffe, City Administrator
Walla Walla: Elizabeth Chamberlain, Deputy City Manager
The City of Walla Walla has determined that this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). We have reviewed the following: Submitted SEPA Checklist, dated May 21, 2021. Existing environmental documents: Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), issued May 22, 2018 and Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan - Walla Walla 2040, Ordinance 2018-15, adopted June 13, 2018. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement; College Place Comprehensive Plan issued October 9, 2018; Waitsburg Comprehensive Plan issued September 18, 2019.
The full SEPA determination is available at:
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2) and the comment period will end on June 25, 2021.
Responsible official: J Preston Frederickson, Director
Address: City of Walla Walla Development Services 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Issue Date: June 2, 2021
Appeal information is addressed in City of Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC) 21.08.170. Appeal rights are outlined within WWMC Chapter 20.38 and other code provisions referenced therein. (Pub. June 2, 2021)