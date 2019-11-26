SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2019-32
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING SECTION 2.76.070 OF THE WALLA WALLA MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO MOUNTAIN VIEW CEMETERY FEES
The Walla Walla City Council passed an ordinance at its November 20, 2019 regular meeting which amends and raises miscellaneous cemetery fees effective January 1, 2020.
The full text of the ordinance will be mailed upon request made to the Walla Walla City Clerk at Walla Walla City Hall, 15 N. Third Ave., Walla Walla, WA 99362.
The codes adopted by reference by the City of Walla Walla are on file with the city and available for examination through the office of the Walla Walla City Clerk.
Summary approved as to form City Attorney (Pub. 11/26/19)