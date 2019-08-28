CITY OF WALLA WALLA
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
The city of Walla Walla is accepting proposals for the 2020 Digital Orthophoto and Digital Elevation Data Production Mapping Services. Information packets with instructions and specifications are available from the city of Walla Walla web site (https://wallawallawa.gov/services/rfps-bids) or by email to dvijayan@
Completed proposals shall be submitted by September 20, 2019 by 5:00 p.m. to dvijayan@
wallawallawa.gov (by email) or by mail to: City of Walla Walla
Technology Services –
GIS Division,
ATTN: Deepti Vijayan
15 N 3rd Ave
Walla Walla, WA 99362
The city of Walla Walla reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive any defects with the proposals.
(Pub. Aug. 28, 2019)