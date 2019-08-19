CITY OF WALLA WALLA
Public Works/Water Division
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
2019 Water System – Leak Detection
The City of Walla Walla is seeking proposals, from qualified companies with experience in water system leak detection. Proposals are due by 4:30 p.m., August 30, 2019, at the office of the City Engineer, Attn: Frank Nicholson, P.E., 55 East Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington 99362. Proposals shall be in a sealed envelope and clearly marked
“2019 Water System – Leak Detection.”
The contractor will leak detect all 185 miles of the Water Distribution system which includes approximately 4,000 valves and 1,600 fire hydrants. The City’s distribution system is metallic and primarily consists of ductile iron, cast iron, and steel.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin, or sex, in consideration for an award.
The RFP documents can be viewed at the City’s website at
http://www.wallawallawa.gov/bids-rfps/. (Pub. Aug. 19, 2019)