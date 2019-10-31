CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of the SPOKANE STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AT MILL CREEK. Work includes replacement of the existing bridge, approach work, new curb and gutter, sidewalks, street lights, and water and storm drain systems.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – SPOKANE STREET BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AT MILL CREEK” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 1:30 p.m., local time, November 20, 2019, then publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to Davis Bacon Wage Rates and/or State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. The Contract time for all work shall be eighty (80) working days.
Plans and specifications will be available on QUESTCDN starting October 24, 2019. Informational copies of the plans and specifications are on file for inspection at the City of Walla Walla Engineering office, 55 East Moore Street.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc# 6561795.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation and Title 23 Code of Federal Regulations, Part 200, Title VI Program and the Related Statutes, issued pursuant to such Acts, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of religion, race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability and low income in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla complies with Title VI, ADA, and other applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español. (Pub. Oct. 24 & 31, 2019)