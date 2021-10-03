City of Walla Walla Notice of Application
Notice is hereby given on this date: September 29, 2021, that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of Walla Walla. The application/proposal may be reviewed at the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or reviewed electronically in a manner described below in this notice.
All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the City of Walla Walla as provided in section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code, and participate in hearings, if any.
The City of Walla Walla Development Services Department is using the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), authorized by WAC 197-11-355. The application comment period may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared. The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is subject to threshold determination requirements and the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance (MDNS).
The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal:
• The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan, Walla Walla 2040,
and Final Environmental Impact Statement issued May 22, 2018
• Cultural Resources Survey Report, April 2021
• Geotechnical Engineering Report Addendum No. 1,
Dated April 23, 2021
• Aquifer Impact Evaluation Report Addendum No. 1,
Dated May 10, 2021
• SEPA checklist, Dated July 12, 2021, Signed July 20, 2021
• Conceptual Site Layout, Dated July 2021
• Conceptual Water and Sewer Plan, Dated July 2021
• Overall Grading Plan, Dated July 2021
• Phasing Plan, Dated July 2021
• Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA), Dated July 30, 2021
• Open Space exhibit, Dated August 2021
• Preliminary Storm Drainage Report, Dated August 20, 2021
• Development Agreement – Phasing Narrative, Dated August 23, 2021.
These documents are located at the offices of the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 East Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington, or may be reviewed electronically in a manner described below in this notice, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application/proposal. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The TIA analyzes the anticipated transportation impacts as a result of the proposed project. The geotechnical report provides soil condition information, the drainage study provides information regarding hydrology and drainage concerns of the basin area. The other reports and conceptual plans detail other aspects of the proposal.
1. Applicant: Cottonwood Investors, LLC, P.O. Box 1757, Walla Walla, WA 99362
2. Application filing date: April 1, 2021.
3. Incomplete date: April 21, 2021, resubmittal of requested information August 24, 2021.
4. Date that application was determined to be substantially com plete: September 17, 2021.
5. Location and description of proposed action: The site is located generally east of Cottonwood Road and west of Kendall Road. APN: 360604120029
Proposal is a development agreement in conjunction with an annexation proposal. The development proposal is to subdivide approximately 104 acres into 247 single family residential lots with associated streets, drainage facilities and opens space.
6. Comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the locations: Residential.
7. Zoning map designation(s) for the locations: Neighborhood Residential, if property is annexed into the city limits.
8. Comments upon this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or via email to permits@wallawallawa.gov. Please include “Cottonwood File# PDA-21-0001” in the email subject line.
Comments must be actually received by the Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: Friday, October 29, 2021.
9. A public hearing will be held on the proposal by the City Council, but it has not been scheduled yet. Notice of Public Hearing will be provided at a later date.
10. For additional information please contact the City of Walla Walla Development Services at 55 E Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362; (509)524-4710; permits@wallawallawa.gov or by going to: https://wallawallawa.gov/government/development-services/public-notice (Pub. Oct. 3, 2021)
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.