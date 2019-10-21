City of Walla Walla Notice of Application/Proposal
Determination of Non-Significance
Notice of Public Hearing
Zoning Code Text Amendment –
Various Development Regulations
ZCA-19-0002
Notice is hereby given that Development Services Department is processing a zoning code text amendment related to various development regulations. The application may be reviewed at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
All interested persons and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of hearing and/or a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by filing a special notice request with the Development Services Department as provided in Section 20.14.015 of the Walla Walla Municipal Code (WWMC), and participate in hearings, if any.
The City of Walla Walla Development Services Department has preliminarily determined that the proposal is categorically exempt under the Washington State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA). The following identified existing environmental documents are hereby incorporated by reference, and all or part of the documents may be used to evaluate the application/proposal: The Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS), issued May 22, 2018 and Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan - Walla Walla 2040, Ordinance 2018-15, adopted June 13, 2018, and the submitted SEPA Environmental Checklist.
These documents are located at the offices of the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, Washington, and shall be made available for public review during all applicable comment periods on the application. The relevant content of these documents is briefly described as an Environmental Impact Statement for the Walla Walla Urban Growth Area which evaluates proposed actions, alternatives, and environmental impacts of activities allowed by the Walla Walla Comprehensive Plan & Environmental Impact Statement, as amended, for designated land use classifications. The comprehensive plan map designation(s) for the location of the proposed action is stated below.
The following information may be included, where indicated, in the application or a determination of completeness upon the proposal made by Development Services. If reference is made below to the application or determination of completeness, copies of the referenced materials are attached hereto. Preliminary determinations and information contained herein shall not bind the City and are subject to continuing review and modification.
1. Applicant: City of Walla Walla, Development Services Department, 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362
2. Application filing date: October 4, 2019 (60 day notice submitted to Washington State Department of Commerce)
3. Date that application was determined to be substantially complete: October 15, 2016
4. Location and description of proposed action: Non-project action; regulations would apply city wide. The request is for code text amendments related to development in Walla Walla Municipal Code Chapters 2.27 Historic Preservation, 2.94 Miscellaneous Planning Related Fees and Charges, 5.04 Mobile Vendors, 12.01 General Provisions, 12.04 Sidewalk and Driveway Construction Standards, 12.20 Obstruction of Sidewalks or Streets, 12.28 Arterials, 12.32 Street Excavations, 15.06 Business Inventory/Development Authorization Permit, 19.25 Boundary Adjustment, 19.40 Table of Required Information, 20.06 Construction and Definitions, 20.118 Residential Dwelling and Accessory Use Standards, 20.122 Home Occupation, 20.123 Table of Permitted Home Occupations, 20.126 Off-Street Parking and Loading Standards, 20.136 Cargo Containers, 20.146 Conversion or Demolition of Historic Structures, 20.154 Automotive Service Station, 20.162 Churches, 20.170 Wireless Communication Facilities, 20.178 Downtown Design Standards, 20.180 Mobile/Manufactured Homes, and 20.204 Signs. Addition of new WWMC 20.135 Non-Residential Accessory Use Standards. Permanent adoption of interim WWMC 20.171 Small Wireless Communication Facilities.
5. Comments on this application must be submitted in writing to the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 East Moore St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Comments must be received by the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: November 4, 2019. Comments may also be provided as part of the public hearing as well on the proposed code amendment.
6. A public hearing will be held on the proposal and is scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2016 at 7 P.M. at the City Hall in the Council Chambers, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA.
Individuals who need auxiliary aids for effective communication are encouraged to make their needs and preferences known by contacting the Human Resources Department at 527-4475 prior to October 30, 2019.
Additional information on the application is available at the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department at 55 E. Moore Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362 and on the City’s website at www.wallawallawa.gov.
Staff Contact: Melissa Shumake, Planner ; Contact Information:
509-524-4717 or mshumake@wallawallawa.gov (Pub. Oct. 21, 2019)