CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of the 2021 FTC Drill Tower (City project No. drilltow). Work includes construction of a new fire training tower and associated site improvements at 300 Cayuse Street in Walla Walla.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – 2021 FTC DRILL TOWER” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 1:00 PM, local time, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, then publicly opened and read aloud.
The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. The Contract time for all work shall be substantial completion by April 29, 2022. Plans and specifications will be available starting Tuesday, August 31, 2021.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc# 8022780.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit in cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla complies with Title VI, ADA, and other applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, religion, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or sex.
Por favor llame a este número 509-524-4496 si necesita más información o para recibir esta información en español.
Kammy D. Hill, CMC, City Clerk (Pub. Aug. 31, 2021)