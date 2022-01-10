CITY OF WALLA WALLA
NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
The City of Walla Walla, Washington (herein called the “Owner”) invites bids for the construction of POPLAR STREET – COLVILLE TO 5TH. Work includes replacement of asphalt pavement, curb and gutter, select areas of sidewalk, ADA ramps; replacement of water system, sanitary sewer system, and storm drain system; new signing and pavement markings; landscaping and irrigation improvements; signal re-timing, signal modifications, and signal removals; street lights; and rectangular rapid flashing beacons.
Sealed bids plainly marked “BID ENCLOSED – POPLAR STREET – COLVILLE TO 5TH” will be received at the office of the City Clerk, 15 North 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA, 99362, until 1:00 p.m. local time, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, then publicly opened and read aloud. The Contractor is subject to all requirements related to State and Federal Prevailing Wage Rates, EEO, and Washington State Contracting Laws, etcetera. This project has a mandatory construction DBE goal of 8% and 800 training hours. The Contract time for all work shall be 170 working days.
Plans and specifications will be available starting January 10, 2022. Informational copies of the plans and specifications are on file for inspection at the City of Walla Walla Engineering Office, 55 E. Moore Street.
To become an eligible bidder on the proposed project, bidders must use QUESTCDN at https://www.questcdn.com and purchase a copy of the Contract Documents from the website for $15. The Contract Documents are available under eBidDoc# 8103023.
All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid deposit as cash, certified check, cashier’s check, or surety bond in an amount equal to five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid. Only properly executed bids submitted on the form furnished by the City will be accepted. Award will be based on the total bid. The City Council reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or waive any defects therein.
It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation of bids.
The City of Walla Walla, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
The City of Walla Walla is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Minority and women-owned businesses are encouraged to bid.
Por favor llame a este numero 509-524-4496 si necesita mas informacion o para recibir esta informacion en espanol. (Pub. Jan. 10 & 17, 2022)
