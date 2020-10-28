City of Milton-Freewater
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Contract 295
City Hall Second Floor Finance Department Improvements
for Covid-19 Threat Mitigation
Sealed proposals addressed to the City of Milton-Freewater, Oregon and endorsed “Contract 295, City Hall Second Floor Finance Department Improvements” will be received by the Public Works Department, 501 Lamb, PO Box 6, Milton-Freewater, Oregon until 10:00 a.m., November 6th, 2020 and thereafter will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Proposals are invited for the design and construction of the second floor Finance Department work area in order to separate the staff work area from the general public customer service area for COVID-19 threat mitigation. Bidders will be required to evaluate such improvements necessary onsite and collaborate with Dave Richmond, Finance Director to design a safe contactless area for staff and the public.
Due to the heightened priority and funding requirements ALL WORK MUST BE COMPLETE NO LATER THAN DECEMBER 29, 2020.
Unless otherwise exempted by law, contractors shall comply with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870 relating to the payment of prevailing wages; Contractor shall also comply with the Federal Davis-Bacon Act (40 USC 3141 to 3148) to the extent applicable. If the state and federal prevailing wage laws both apply, Contractor shall pay as wages the greater of the applicable prevailing wage. This project is funded by Cares Act-CRF funds eligible expenditures for COVID-19 Public Health Expenses sub title Public Safety Measure.
The bid documents, are available through the Public Works Office of the City of Milton-Freewater located at 501 Lamb Street, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. Copies may also be obtained by contacting Krista Gannon, Public Works Assistant/Project Aide at said address, by calling 541-938-8270 or electronically at krista.gannon@milton-freewater-or.gov.
The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to postpone making the award for a reasonable length of time and to accept the proposal deemed best in the interest of the City considering the experience, qualifications and equipment of the bidders and the time required for delivery.
By order of the City of Milton-Freewater, Oregon. (Pub. Oct. 28, 2020)