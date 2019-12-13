Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.
ORDINANCE NO. 19-026
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WASHINGTON TO ESTABLISH A MORATORIUM ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF APPLICATIONS, THE ISSUANCE OF PERMITS, AND/OR THE OPERATION OF FACILITIES ASSOCIATED WITH THE PRODUCTION AND PROCESSING OF HEMP FOR INDUSTRIAL PURPOSES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
Section 1: Moratorium Established. A moratorium is established in the City of College Place on the acceptance of applications, the issuance of permits, and/or the operation of facilities associated with the production, processing, and sales of hemp for industrial purposes in accordance with the provisions of state laws and regulations. Section 2: Duration of the Moratorium. This moratorium shall be in effect immediately upon approval and shall remain in effect for one year from the date of adoption of this ordinance unless terminated by action of the City Council. The City Council may renew this moratorium for one or more six-month periods following a public hearing on such renewal. The City hereby adopts the Work Program attached as Exhibit A or as subsequently amended. Section 3: Administrative Code Interpretations Authorized. Section 4: Clerical Corrections. Section 5: Severability. Section 6: Effective Date
This ordinance in its entirety may be viewed at the College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. – Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk (Pub. Dec. 13, 2019)