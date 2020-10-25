The City of College Place is requesting qualifications from engineering firms to submit a proposal to provide engineering services for improvements at the City’s Lions’ Park. Proposals are to be limited to 15 single-sided pages. The cover letter and certification of insurance will not be counted as part of the 15 pages.
The services to be provided include but are not limited to a topographical survey of the entire park, an all-inclusive playground, new restrooms, walking path around the park, a splash pad, parking lot improvements, ADA improvements, existing bathroom remodel design, field modifications, pond improvements, and storm improvements. The proposals will be rated on experience in the design of similar improvements, staff qualifications, ability to meet timelines, and professionalism of the proposal. The funding the City is anticipating to receive will be from the Washington State RCO section WWRP and LWCF. Preliminary designs can be found on the City’s website (cpwa.us).
Please provide 4 copies of your proposal. Proposals must be received by the City of College Place no later than 12:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020. The proposals should be labeled “Lions’ Park Improvements Design” and can be submitted to Paul Hartwig, Public Works Director, City of College Place, 625 S College Ave, College Place, WA.
(Pub. Oct. 25 & Nov. 1, 2020)