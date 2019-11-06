Notice is hereby given on this date, November 6, 2019 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed at City Hall, 625 S College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 or at http://www.cpwa.us/government/projects.php
Proposal: City of College Place Southwest Sewer Collection System General Sewer Plan. In 2018, the City of College Place commissioned a conceptual sewer evaluation for approximately 1,500 acres in the Southwest corner of the City. The evaluation identified potential alignments, sizes, and depths for a network of gravity sewer trunks to serve the drainage basin with diversion to a proposed regional lift station. From this evaluation, the City identified the first phase of improvements to include design and construction of a new regional lift station, forcemain, and a gravity sewer interceptor that will allow for abandonment of an existing aged lift station and provide sewer service to areas anticipated for immediate growth. The purpose of this report is to document this sewer collection system master planning effort.
Name of Applicant: City of College Place
Date of Application: October 15, 2019
Date of Completeness/Consistency: October 15, 2019
Notice of Application: November 6, 2019
Location of Project: The study area includes approximately 1,500 acres in the Southwest corner of the City and unincorporated Walla Walla County Southwest of the City.
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. Comments must be received before 4:00 p.m. on the following date: November 20, 2019. The responsible official may issue a SEPA threshold determination after that date without an additional comment period. For additional information please contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard at 509-394-8524.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; SEPA Checklist dated October 15, 2019.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review at the College Place City Hall, Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Pub. Nov. 6, 2019)