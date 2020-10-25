CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE
Notice of Solid Waste Rate Increase
College Place City Limits
Notice is hereby given, that Basin Disposal of Washington, LLC., has provided notice of a solid waste collection rate increase and service change specific to the City of College Place. On Tuesday, October 27th at 7pm, the College Place City Council will meet regarding the garbage collection rates for service provided by Basin Disposal of Washington, LLC. Any questions regarding rates or service should be directed to Basin Disposal at 509-525-1711.
(Pub. Oct. 11, 18 & 25, 2020)