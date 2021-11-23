NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING –

VIA ZOOM VIRTUAL

MEETING

BY THE COLLEGE PLACE CITY COUNCIL

ON THE 2022 FINAL BUDGET

The College Place City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday December 14th at 7:00 p.m. to consider resident input regarding the 2022 Final Budget.  This public hearing will follow a presentation of the 2022 Final Budget to the City Council.  The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom (attendee link:  https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84228501253) and live streamed on the City YouTube Page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbx3qrqzLDL_05NusReSl-g/featured or you can call to listen at 1-669-900-9128 ID# 842 2850 1253. Please submit written testimony to the City Clerk at lneissl@cpwa.us no later than 4:00 PM on the Monday December 13th. Verbal testimony may be given by joining using the attendee link (above) and raising your hand, or calling the number (above) and using *9 to raise your hand, at the call for testimony. Copies of the proposed preliminary budget will be available December 10th by contacting the Deputy Finance Director at dcinnamon@cpwa.us (Pub. Nov. 23 & 30, 2021)

Tags

Load comments