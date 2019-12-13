Public Notice

The following is a summary of an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a

regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.

City of College Place, Washington

ORDINANCE NO. 19-022

AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA

COUNTY, WASHINGTON ADOPTING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY FOR THE YEAR 2020 AND

PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.

Whereas, the City of College Place is a non-charter code city governed by the rules and regulations of

RCW 35A; and

Whereas, notice of hearing by the City Council of the City of College Place for and against said budget and the terms thereof having been given in the manner and time required by law and public hearings being held in the Council Chambers on November 26, 2019, and December 10, 2019; and

Whereas, the final budget of the City of College Place for the year 2020 has been submitted and approved;

Now therefore, the City Council of the City of College Place do hereby Ordain as follows:

Section 1:  That the budget for the City of College Place is hereby established for the year 2020 as follows:

 Fund Name                              Appropriated        Appropriated

                               Revenues        Expenditures    

001        Current Expense Fund             $   8,842,110        8,842,110         

005        Current Expense Reserve Fund        $      301,861           301,861

012         Technology Reserve Fund         $      378,061           378,061       

061         Employee Benefit Reserve Fund         $      351,539           351,539          

100         Street Fund                  $      937,589           937,589

120         Criminal Justice Fund              $        30,400             30,400        

121         Forfeited Proceeds Fund         $          2,797                     2,797      

130         Hotel/Motel Tax Fund            $        34,751             34,751

201         ULTGO Bond Fund                $     503,122               503,122          

202         LTGO Bond Fund              $     102,240           102,240    

235         Commercial Drive Debt Service Fund    $     284,043           284,043    

301         Street Capital Contribution Fund         $       38,071                38,071  

305         Capital Improvement Fund (REET)    $     417,869            417,869            306         Capital Improvement Fund (REET2)    $     525,214            525,214    

309         CDBG Projects Fund            $     464,530            464,530    

311         Street Improvement Fund         $  1,682,153         1,682,153     

315         Facility Maintenance Reserve Fund    $     461,321            461,321       

320         Equipment Reserve Fund        $     593,115            539,115

330         Economic Development Fund        $     712,338               712,338        

340         Economic Development Reserve Fund    $             65                                65           

400         Water Fund                $ 2,807,426        2,807,426       

401         Wastewater Fund            $ 4,647,435         4,647,435       

402         Stormwater Fund            $ 1,015,529        1,015,529

403         Stormwater Capital Reserve Fund    $    748,373           748,373

410         Water Capital Reserve Fund           $ 5,140,449         5,140,449

411         Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund    $ 10,038,581        10,038,581    

412         Wastewater Debt Service Fund        $ 1,665,682         1,665,682      

413         Water Capital Reserve Fund        $ 4,144,735        4,144,735          

425         Water & Sewer Revenue Bond Fund    $   385,566                                385,566           

426         2007 Water/Sewer Bond Reserve Fund    $   435,008                           435,008           

431         Water System Construction Fund        $ 2,847,713         2,847,713       

500         Equipment Rental & Replacement Fund    $   505,185                                 505,185           

625         Flexible Benefits Plan Fund           $     29,550                      29,550

Totals:                        $ 51,074,421        51,074,421

Section 2: Clerical Corrections.  The City Clerk and the codifiers of this ordinance are authorized to make necessary clerical corrections to this ordinance including, but not limited to, the correction of scrivener’s/clerical errors, references, ordinance numbering, section/subsection numbers and any references thereto. Section 3: Severability.  If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. Section 4:  Effective Date.  This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.

This ordinance in its entirety may be viewed at the College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. – Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk (Pub. Dec. 13, 2019)

