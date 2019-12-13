Public Notice
The following is a summary of an ordinance passed by the City Council of the City of College Place at a
regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019.
City of College Place, Washington
ORDINANCE NO. 19-022
AN ORDINANCE BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE, WALLA WALLA
COUNTY, WASHINGTON ADOPTING THE BUDGET OF THE CITY FOR THE YEAR 2020 AND
PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF.
Whereas, the City of College Place is a non-charter code city governed by the rules and regulations of
RCW 35A; and
Whereas, notice of hearing by the City Council of the City of College Place for and against said budget and the terms thereof having been given in the manner and time required by law and public hearings being held in the Council Chambers on November 26, 2019, and December 10, 2019; and
Whereas, the final budget of the City of College Place for the year 2020 has been submitted and approved;
Now therefore, the City Council of the City of College Place do hereby Ordain as follows:
Section 1: That the budget for the City of College Place is hereby established for the year 2020 as follows:
Fund Name Appropriated Appropriated
Revenues Expenditures
001 Current Expense Fund $ 8,842,110 8,842,110
005 Current Expense Reserve Fund $ 301,861 301,861
012 Technology Reserve Fund $ 378,061 378,061
061 Employee Benefit Reserve Fund $ 351,539 351,539
100 Street Fund $ 937,589 937,589
120 Criminal Justice Fund $ 30,400 30,400
121 Forfeited Proceeds Fund $ 2,797 2,797
130 Hotel/Motel Tax Fund $ 34,751 34,751
201 ULTGO Bond Fund $ 503,122 503,122
202 LTGO Bond Fund $ 102,240 102,240
235 Commercial Drive Debt Service Fund $ 284,043 284,043
301 Street Capital Contribution Fund $ 38,071 38,071
305 Capital Improvement Fund (REET) $ 417,869 417,869 306 Capital Improvement Fund (REET2) $ 525,214 525,214
309 CDBG Projects Fund $ 464,530 464,530
311 Street Improvement Fund $ 1,682,153 1,682,153
315 Facility Maintenance Reserve Fund $ 461,321 461,321
320 Equipment Reserve Fund $ 593,115 539,115
330 Economic Development Fund $ 712,338 712,338
340 Economic Development Reserve Fund $ 65 65
400 Water Fund $ 2,807,426 2,807,426
401 Wastewater Fund $ 4,647,435 4,647,435
402 Stormwater Fund $ 1,015,529 1,015,529
403 Stormwater Capital Reserve Fund $ 748,373 748,373
410 Water Capital Reserve Fund $ 5,140,449 5,140,449
411 Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund $ 10,038,581 10,038,581
412 Wastewater Debt Service Fund $ 1,665,682 1,665,682
413 Water Capital Reserve Fund $ 4,144,735 4,144,735
425 Water & Sewer Revenue Bond Fund $ 385,566 385,566
426 2007 Water/Sewer Bond Reserve Fund $ 435,008 435,008
431 Water System Construction Fund $ 2,847,713 2,847,713
500 Equipment Rental & Replacement Fund $ 505,185 505,185
625 Flexible Benefits Plan Fund $ 29,550 29,550
Totals: $ 51,074,421 51,074,421
Section 2: Clerical Corrections. The City Clerk and the codifiers of this ordinance are authorized to make necessary clerical corrections to this ordinance including, but not limited to, the correction of scrivener’s/clerical errors, references, ordinance numbering, section/subsection numbers and any references thereto. Section 3: Severability. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause, or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this ordinance. Section 4: Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force five days after its passage and publication as provided by law.
This ordinance in its entirety may be viewed at the College Place City Hall at 625 S College Avenue, College Place Washington. – Lisa R. Neissl, City Clerk (Pub. Dec. 13, 2019)