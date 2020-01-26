PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOLICITATION
Request for Statement of Qualification (RSQ)
First Publication
City of College Place, Washington Request for Qualification Data to Furnish Final Engineering Services for 2,659 linear foot of five-foot new concrete sidewalk.
The city of College Place, Washington is requesting qualified engineers to submit statements of qualification to perform a scope of work that includes final engineering plans on 2,659 linear feet of five-foot wide new concrete sidewalk on city-owned right-of-way in the central core of the community (outlined in maps that are available at the City of College Place from mrizzitiello@cpwa.us ). Scope of work also needs to include preparation of an inadvertent discovery plan for archaeological finds, and prepare construction crews for the possibility of encountering prehistoric and/or historic archaeological materials during ground disturbing activities. Also, conduct a consultation with NOAA Fisheries to address ESA. The project budget, including construction, is approximately $464,500, with plans and specifications must be complete by Friday, June 26th, 2020 at 5PM PST. For more information about the project, contact: Mr. Michael Rizzitiello, City Administrator, Phone (509)-394-8506/Email: mrizzitiello@cpwa.us.
One or more firms will be selected for an interview based upon the following criteria categories, weighted as indicated: qualification of key personnel (2); relevant experience as demonstrated on previous projects (2); previous performance (1); expressed interest in the project (1) and Washington State Certified Minority Enterprise Participation (0.5).
Firms desiring consideration shall submit a complete qualification package and any other pertinent data to further assist the selection committee in evaluating the firm’s qualification to: Mr. Michael Rizzitiello, City Administrator, Phone (509)-394-8506. Qualification packages should be submitted to arrive no later than 5:00 PM on Monday, February 10th, 2020. The most highly rated firm will be selected for an interview and negotiation of the professional service contract.
The project is funded through the Washington State Community Development Block Grant program with federal funds provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. As a result, cost plus percentage of construction cost contracts will not be allowed and a number of state and federal equal opportunity and affirmative action requirements will apply to the selection process and conduct of the project.
The city of College Place is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer. Minority and women-owned firms are encouraged to submit proposals.