CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The College Place City Council, on December 10, 2019 established a moratorium on the acceptance of applications, the issuance of permits, and/or the operation of facilities associated with the production and processing of hemp for industrial purposes; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency. In accordance with RCW 36.70A.390, the City Council will conduct a public hearing within 60 days of the adoption of this moratorium and has prepared a work program so that the moratorium may be in effect for up to one year.
A public hearing will be held on January 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM before the College Place City Council. To make written comments on this proposal, please mail, email, or hand deliver specific comments to the Community Development Department, College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., College Place, WA 99324 no later than 5:00 p.m. on January 28, 2020. Please feel free to contact the Community Development Director, Jon Rickard at (509) 394-8524 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. should you have any questions. Email comments to jrickard@cpwa.us. Any person may comment on the application or request a copy of the decision.
(Pub. Jan. 14, 2020)