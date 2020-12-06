CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Sanitary Sewer LS No. 7
Advertisement to Bid
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Sanitary Sewer LS No. 7 Project will be received at the office of J-U-B Engineers, Inc. at 2810 W Clearwater Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 until 10:00 a.m. local time on December 29, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read in the parking lot. The Project consists of constructing a new regional lift station, approximately 1,500 feet of forcemain, and approximately 9,000 feet of gravity sewer trunk pipe to serve the southwest area of the City of College Place.
Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Form. All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid security in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Electronic copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained at www.questcdn.com upon payment of $25.00 (log on and enter Quest Project Number 7296188). The standard set of Bidding Documents is electronic PDF files.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: J-U-B ENGINEERS, Inc., 2810 W. Clearwater Avenue, Suite 201, Kennewick, WA 99336. All communications and questions should be directed to Lisa Siefken, PE, J-U-B ENGINEERS, Inc., at (509) 783-2144 or lls@jub.com.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be on December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. local time in City Hall Parking Lot at 625 S College Ave. College Place, WA 99324
All work performed on this project will be subject to both the Washington State Prevailing Wage Requirements and the Federal Davis-Bacon and Related Acts, therefore the higher prevailing wage (State or Federal) shall be paid. Federal and State Prevailing Wages are included in these documents.
The successful bidder will be required to conform to the wage requirements prescribed by the federal Davis-Bacon and Relate Acts which requires that all laborers and mechanics employed by contractors and subcontractors performing on contracts funded in whole or in part by SRF appropriations in excess of $2000 pay their laborers and mechanics not less than the prevailing wage rates and fringe benefits, and determined by the Secretary of Labor, for corresponding classes of laborers and mechanics employed on similar projects in the area.
The City of College Place reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities, to accept any bid deemed to be responsive in the best interest of the City. The City is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Small, Minority- and Women-owned firms are encouraged to submit bids.
Section 746 of Title VII of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2017 (Division A – Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2017) and subsequent statutes mandating domestic preference applies an American Iron and Steel requirement to this project. All listed iron and steel products used in this project must be produced in the United States. The “iron and steel products” means the following products made primarily of iron or steel: lined or unlined pipes and fittings, manhole covers and other municipal castings, hydrants, tanks, flanges, pipe clamps and restraints, valves, structural steel, reinforced precast concrete, and construction materials. The deminimis and minor components waiver apply to this contract.
It is anticipated that this project will be funded in part by the Washington State Department of Ecology. Neither the State of Washington nor any of its departments or employees are, or shall be, a party to any contract or any subcontract resulting from this solicitation for bids.
Dates of Advertisement: November 29, 2020 and December 6, 2020
Owner: City of College Place; Paul Hartwig, Public Works Director, 11/24/2020 (Pub. Nov. 29 & Dec. 6, 2020)