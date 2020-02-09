The City of College Place is receiving quotes for the sealing of the multi-use path along Whitman Drive from Myra Road to Martin Airfield. This is a path 10’ wide by approximately 7,500’ long. Detailed information about the project and quote documents can be obtained by contacting Paul Hartwig, Public Works Director, at the City of College Place, 509-394-8526 or phartwig@cpwa.us. Quotes must be received by the City before 12:00pm, Friday, February 21, 2020. Quotes must be labeled “Whitman Multi-use Path Sealing – 2020” and sent to the attention of Paul Hartwig, Public Works Director, at City of College Place, 625 S College Avenue, College Place WA 99324. (Pub. Feb. 9 & 16, 2020)
