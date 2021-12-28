Notice is hereby given on this date, December 28, 2021 that the application/proposal described in this notice has been filed with the City of College Place Community Development Department. The application/proposal may be reviewed online at https://www.cpwa.us/departments/planning/public_notice.php
Proposal: The application is for a 72 lot, single family subdivision with associated subdivision improvements within the neighborhood known as the Villages at Garrison Creek. The parcels are 7.68 acres and 7.01 acres respectively, totaling 14.69 acres.
Name of Applicant: Phase Five Development LLC – Doug Botimer
Date of Application: November 18, 2021
Date of Completeness/Consistency: December 14, 2021
Notice of Application: December 28, 2021
Location of Project: 46.044401, -118.374014 North site of Garrison Village Way between SE Larch Ave and SE Crestlane Dr.
Comprehensive Land Use Designation: Single Family Residential
Zoning Designation: SFR – Single Family Residential
Public Comment Period: Comments upon this proposal must be submitted in writing to the City of College Place Community Development Department at 625 South College Ave., College Place, WA 99324. Written comments must be received before 5:00 p.m. on the following date: January 18, 2022. Comments should be mailed to 625 S College Ave, College Place, WA 99324 attention Jon Rickard, Community Development Director or email to jrickard@cpwa.us.
Public Hearing: The College Place Hearing Examiner on January 25, 2022 will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom to consider the above mentioned proposal. Public Comment will be taken during the hearing in addition to the written public comment period. You may participate or watch the Zoom hearing through the following public attendance link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88091014356, participation ID# 880 9101 4356.
The City of College Place has made a preliminary determination of consistency for this proposal. The proposal is subject to development regulations contained in the College Place Municipal Code, International Building Code, International Fire Code, and College Place Standard Specifications. The following permits and /or studies are required: Grading Permit; Building Permit; Right-of-Way Permit; City Water and Sewer Permits; Notice of Intent (NOI) application for Construction Stormwater General Permit (DOE); Stormwater Report; Soils Investigation; and Cultural Resource Study.
The following existing environmental documents may be used to evaluate this proposal: The 2018 City of College Place Comprehensive Plan and subsequent updates; The Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement for the College Place 2003 Comprehensive Plan; Conceptual Preliminary Plat Survey – November 16, 2021; Preliminary Engineering Plans – November 16, 2021; Preliminary Drainage Report – November 15, 2021; SEPA Checklist prepared November 11, 2021; Geotechnical Report – June 2021; Trip Generation Letter – November 16, 2021; Draft Declaration of CCR’s; Cultural Resource Survey Report – December 1, 2021; and Resolution No. 534 – VGC PUD Approval – August 1996.
The City of College Place uses the optional threshold determination process under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) authorized by WAC 197-11-355. This may be the only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposal. A copy of the SEPA determination on the proposal may be obtained upon request. The proposal may include mitigation measures under applicable codes, and the project review process may incorporate or require mitigation measures regardless of whether an environmental impact statement is prepared.
The SEPA responsible official has preliminarily determined that the proposal is not subject to SEPA threshold determination requirements, the responsible official expects to issue the following threshold determination: Determination of Non Significance (DNS).
The following mitigation measures have been identified on this proposal: Please contact the City of College Place Community Development Department for a comprehensive list of mitigation measures identified thus far.
A final decision on the application will be made within 90 days of the date of completeness/consistency.
Documents, proposal, and supplemental documents are available for review online at https://
www.cpwa.us/departments/planning/public_notice.php
All interested person and parties may comment on the application, receive notice of and participate in any hearings and request a copy of decision(s) made on the proposal by making a request to the College Place Community Development Department. Appeals shall be made to the Hearing Examiner within 14 days of the date of the recommendation or decision of the matter being appealed. Appeals must be made in accordance with Section 14.30.200 of the College Place Municipal Code.
(Pub. Dec. 28, 2021)
