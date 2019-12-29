Request for Qualifications
CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE -
SE MEADOWBROOK BLVD OVERLAY PROJECT DESIGN
The City of College Place is soliciting qualifications from engineering firms for assistance with the City’s SE Meadowbrook Blvd Overlay Project design and construction.
Submittals will be evaluated and ranked on the criteria described in the RFQ. Four (4) copies of the SOQ must be received at College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Avenue, College Place, WA 99324 by 12:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Please state “SE Meadowbrook Blvd Overlay Project Design” on the outside of the response package. Submittals received after the deadline will not be considered. A list of services to be provided and factors upon which submittals will be evaluated may be obtained by e-mailing Paul Hartwig, Public Works Director, at phartwig@cpwa.us.
Paul Hartwig, Public Works, City of College Place. (Pub. Dec. 29, 2019 & Jan. 5, 2020)