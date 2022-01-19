CITY OF COLLEGE PLACE
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON
Mountain View Drive Waterline Project
Advertisement to Bid
Sealed Bids for the construction of the Mountain View Drive Waterline Project will be received at the office of J-U-B Engineers, Inc. at 3611 South Zintel Way, Kennewick, WA 99337 until 10:00 a.m. local time on February 8, 2022, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read virtually via live-stream. The live-stream of the bid opening will be posted at the following web address:
https://jubengineers.zoom.us/j/5825820002
The Project consists of constructing approximately 1,550 LF of 8” DI water pipe, 111 LF of 6” DI water pipe, relocating 35 water services including 4,151 LF of new 1” water service pipe, installing a fire hydrant assembly, and related items.
Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Form. All bid proposals shall be accompanied by a bid security in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
Electronic copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained at www.questcdn.com upon payment of $25.00 (log on and enter Quest Project Number 8092819). The standard set of Bidding Documents is electronic PDF files.
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: J-U-B ENGINEERS, Inc., 3611 South Zintel Way, Kennewick, WA 99337. All communications and questions should be directed to Ben Haws, PE, J-U-B ENGINEERS, Inc., at (509) 783-2144 or bhaws@jub.com.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be on January 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. local time on-site in the intersection of SE Sky Ave and SE Mountain View Dr. College Place, WA 99324.
All work performed on this project will be subject to state prevailing wage rates. This project is funded/partially funded through the Washington State Public Works Board program with state funds. All contractors must be licensed through the State of Washington to conduct business.
The City of College Place reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informalities, to accept any bid deemed to be responsive in the best interest of the City. The City is an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer. Small, Minority- and Women-owned firms are encouraged to submit bids. (Pub. Jan. 19 & 23, 2022)
